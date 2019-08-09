Zoo gets into the spirit of Earth Day

On Sunday, the Racine Zoo is partnering with the Alliance for the Great Lakes for a beach cleanup. Join zoo staff and volunteers at the Racine Zoo Beach from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to tidy up the shoreline.

RACINE — Volunteers who participate in the Sept. 21 Adopt-a-Beach not only remove debris but also record their findings to help further education and guide decision-making. Last year, more than 14,000 volunteers picked up over 18 tons of litter as part of 900 cleanups around the region. Of the 87% of the litter found it was plastic. People can sign-up as a team leader or join an existing beach cleanup by visiting www.greatlakesadopt.org.

