All signs point to Rodgers returning Sunday

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams believes Aaron Rodgers will be back quarterbacking the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he doesn’t know that for certain.

“I definitely do expect him to play,” the Packers star wide receiver said Wednesday. “I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with that. It’s been a lot going on, but I expect him to play.”

What Adams does know is how it feels to come back from a bout with COVID-19 and the challenges that come with returning to football — and he’s hoping his pal won’t have any trouble getting back in the swing of things after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and staying away from the team for 10 days in quarantine.

Rodgers, because he isn’t vaccinated, isn’t allowed to rejoin the team until Saturday, one day before the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Adams, who is vaccinated, would have been able to come back sooner, but he wound up missing 10 days himself.

Adams experienced COVID-19 symptoms and said that his return to action in last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs left him more winded toward the end of the game than he normally is—although he attributed that to not working out over those 10 days like he normally would, as opposed to any lingering effects of the virus.

“I don’t know how it’ll impact Aaron or the quarterback position. It’s much different movements. But I definitely was a little bit more taxed in the game than I usually would be,” Adams explained after Wednesday’s light practice, which had backup Jordan Love running the No. 1 offense. “It kind of felt like Week 1 all over again.

“I don’t think it was the COVID that did it. It was more so me (having been) stationary, not moving around for 10 days. Which doesn’t seem crazy, but when you’re moving every day and getting the conditioning that we get as wideouts, you definitely notice a difference. … I felt myself walk into the huddle a couple times at the end of the game where I really noticed I was starting to be a little bit more tired.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers has been involved in various meetings but that the coaches weren’t planning to connect with him via FaceTime and hold a phone up throughout practice so Rodgers could watch Love run the offense.

“He won’t take part in the practice part, but he will be in our post-practice meetings where we’re watching the tape and discussing in detail each individual play,” LaFleur explained. “Aaron was fully involved and quite interactive with us in the meetings.”

Rodgers confirmed during his usual Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio that he has to pass the standard NFL-required cardiac test before being cleared for action. He said his hope is to be able to take part in Saturday’s usual day-before-the-game walkthrough and be ready for the Seahawks on Sunday.

“We're in constant communication,” LaFleur said. “I'm not going to get into details of what we talked about, but he and I have a great relationship. We're going to keep it moving. We're focused on Seattle.”

Bakhtiari takes next step

David Bakhtiari is officially off the physically unable to perform list and back on the Packers’ active roster. But that doesn’t mean the five-time All-Pro left tackle will definitely be in the starting lineup Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Packers have taken an extremely cautious approach with Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice. Wednesday was the final day that the Packers could add him to the active roster; their other options were to release him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Bakhtiari took part in Wednesday’s practice, but Thursday’s session will be a more meaningful test for him. Elgton Jenkins, who manned the left tackle position while Bakhtiari was out, will play either his usual left guard spot or center against the Seahawks if Bakhtiari is a go on Sunday.

“Whenever we do get ‘Bakh’ back, it’s obviously going to help our offense,” Jenkins said. “I kind of liked it out there. It was fun while it lasted. But whatever to help the team.”

Extra points

After the Packers were fined $300,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocol violations, in part because they didn’t prevent Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard from attending the team’s Halloween party on Oct. 31, LaFleur was asked Wednesday if he wished he’d have canceled the party, which was organized by players. “I don’t know how much I can control of that,” LaFleur replied, “I think if you look around just society right now, if you look around the league, I mean COVID’s going around and whether, (people are) vaccinated or unvaccinated, it’s happening. I have talked to the guys about just trying to be as responsible as you can. I don’t think anybody’s going to shut down their world, their life, but just understand what we all have at stake and the ramifications if somebody does get it and then potentially spreading it to other people and the close contacts.” … Although it was more of a jog-through than an actual practice, the Packers did have to issue an injury report Wednesday afternoon and listed defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) as limited participants with the injuries they suffered at Kansas City. … Defensive end Kingsley Keke, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, was also limited. … Tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring) didn’t practice at all, while defensive end Dean Lowry (hamstring) was a full participant after being on a pitch count against the Chiefs. … Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) was a new addition to the report.

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

