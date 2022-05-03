All-County track & field: Broncos' Lamers made a sudden impact

Brooklyn Lamers had only ran hurdles one time prior to joining the Union Grove High School track and field team last spring.

Three months later, her freshman year concluded on a podium at the WIAA State Championships in La Crosse in the 300 meter hurdles event.

Lamers capped off one of the best freshman seasons Union Grove coach Mike Mikula had ever seen in his 31 years of coaching with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Lamers’ time of 47.12 seconds was the fastest time by a freshman in the event.

Along with being one of the best freshmen in her event, Lamers was named by coaches the 2021 Girls All-Racine County Athlete of the year.

“She has a natural ability,” Mikula said. “The longer the race, the better she gets. She’s a natural athlete.”

Lamers won a tightly contested vote over Prairie junior Camden Perry and Case junior Audrey Amaya.

Having entered the season with limited experience at the hurdles, there was a steep learning curve for Lamers early. But Mikula credits her work ethic and training with coaches for quickly adjusting.

“She always seems to bring her ‘A’ game to the competition no matter what it was, whether it was just an invite or conference regionals.” Mikula said.

The 2021 track and field season was a unique one, too. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no indoor track season and the entire season started in April instead of March.

Through trial and error, Lamers was able to quickly improve on hurdles. She adjusted her start and tweaked her leg movements. By the time the season was coming to a close, she was one of the best competitors in her event.

“She was holding her own against people that were hurdling for four years at that point,” Mikula said. “As time went on, she got better and picked it up more and more.”

As Mikula said, the longer the race, the better Lamers performed. There was no better example of that last season than the WIAA sectional meet in South Milwaukee.

In the 100 hurdles, Lamers qualified for state but finished in second place behind Indian Trail junior Elliana Knudsen by 0.17 seconds. But in the 300 hurdles, Lamers won the event and bested Knudsen by 0.36 seconds.

The same was true for Lamers at state. In the 100 hurdles, she finished 14th with a time of 16.30 seconds. Yet in the 300 hurdles, against a field of mostly the same competitors, Lamers took fifth with a time of 47.12 seconds.

Lamers also ran one of the legs in Union Grove’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay along with Alyssa Gruber, Payton Calouette and Riley Kayler.

After her stellar freshman season, Lamers ran cross country in the fall and played basketball in the winter. Mikula said that despite having never ran cross country before, she developed into the fourth-best runner on the team and finished in 17th place out of 67 runners in the WIAA sectional.

Lamers was also named to the all-Southern Lakes Conference and all-county second teams for cross country.

“She’s a great listener,” Mikula said. “When she invests her trust in a person and in what she is doing, you get 100% of her and then some. She’s a great competitor.”

On the 2021 all-county first team, she was selected for the 100 and 300 hurdles slots, along with the 4x400 relay team of her, Gruber, Kayler and Calouette.

Waterford led the county with nine selections to the team. Freshmen Analyiah Guardiola (100, 200) and Gabriella Zito (pole vault), sophomore Lisa Busch (shot put), juniors Rachel Roth (long jump), Isabelle Sheeley (pole value) and Brooke Ruland (discus throw), and senior Emily Williams (high jump) were named to the team.

Waterford’s 4x100 relay team of Analyiah Guardiola, Williams, Roth and Isabella Guardiola was also named to the team.

Case had four selections, three of which were Amaya (800, 1600, 3200). The other selection was the 4x800 relay team of Amaya, Roselyn Pacheco, Charlatte Shelby and Kaitlyn Francis.

Burlington seniors Addison Mangold (400, triple jump) and Megan Vos (pole vault) were selected as well.

Prairie had the lone selection from the Metro Classic Conference on the all-county girls team, with its 4x200 relay team of Perry, Ava Collier-White, Mya Kennedy and Makiyah Thompson making the cut.

For the boys track and field All-County Athlete of the Year, Park junior Jorryn Franklin won with 7 of the 10 votes from the coaches. Racine Lutheran senior Nathan Zawicki earned the other three votes.

Franklin reached state in two events, the 200 and the high jump. He finished ninth in the 200 and third in the high jump. His teammate, sophomore Emmanuel Johnson, edged him out for second place in the high jump.

“Their two high jumpers were unmatched,” Mikula said about Franklin and Johnson. “Franklin is an all-around nice kid. He’s very nice about everything he gets and that’s a neat thing to see in kids these days.”

Franklin was selected to the boys all-county first team for the 200, while Johnson earned the spot for the high jump. Park’s 4x100 relay team of Franklin, Johnson, Sean White and Justin Bailey-Prescott were also selected.

As it was with the girls, Waterford led the county with six selections to the team. Logan Muffick (400), Carter Maffet (100 hurdles), Ty Johnson (long jump), Tristan McNair (pole vault) and Bryce Ruland (discus throw) represented the Wolverines on the team.

Waterford’s 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Maffet, Muffick and Trever Buchanan was also selected.

Case had four spots on the all-county team, led by Kobe Brown (100), Mikey Cabaltera (800) and the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams.

Marcus Johnson (1600), Hunter Reich (3200) and Trae Ford (shot put) were selected from Union Grove. Racine Lutheran’s Luke Schmierer (300 hurdles) and Burlington’s Edeb Eisner (triple jump) were also on the team.

Waterford swept the coach of the year awards, with girls coach Michele Sittig and boys coach Jody Johnsrud winning.