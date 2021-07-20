All-County girls volleyball: Burlington's Naber repeats as Player of the Year

There’s also this: While Burlington fell short of winning state championships the last two seasons, Naber has been voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year both years.

“Sam was special from the time I started coaching her when she was 8 or 9 years old because that girl will not lose,” Little said. “It doesn’t matter what the game is. As soon as you turn on the scoreboard, she becomes a different person.

“I’ve trained a lot of great volleyball players, but I don’t know if I ever saw quite the competitor that Sam is.”

Marquette coach Ryan Theis, who ranks among the top 15 in Division I with a .731 winning percentage, has seen that same desire.

“She wants to be great,” Theis said. “I knew from her coming to our camps that she wanted to be a pretty good player. It was like, if you wanted to hit harder at her, she liked it better. You could tell she wanted to be better at volleyball. She would ask questions and she wanted to be better than everybody around her.

“We knew she wanted to be good and the skills are there for sure.”

As Naber developed as a volleyball player, she also grew as a leader. She was there for her teammates after admittedly not always having that relationship with them.