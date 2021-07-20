All-County girls volleyball: Burlington's Naber repeats as Player of the Year

The third grader was just starting to get acclimated with volleyball at the Center Court Sports Complex in Waukesha in 2013, but one would never have guessed Sam Naber was a novice that day.
As Teri Little, her future coach at Burlington High School, directed the youngsters, Naber had her own ideas of how to succeed. No, she wasn’t intentionally being difficult. It’s just that Naber was that sure of herself even then and she wasn’t thrilled about being told anything otherwise.
“She would take right over instead of doing what I asked her,” Little recalled with a chuckle. “We had a battle that year and I promised her, ‘You will win more in the long run, you will be a way better player.’ But she would argue with me and stomp her foot if she thought I was going to do something that would cause her to lose.”
Eventually, Little and Naber meshed and this is how it all worked out: During Naber’s four seasons as Burlington’s libero, the Demons won 131 of their 152 matches, won WIAA Division 1 state championships in 2017 and ‘18, was the runner-up last season and lost in the semifinals in 2019.
As for the 5-foot-7 Naber, she earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honors four straight seasons and has had a scholarship waiting for her at Marquette since her freshman year.
There’s also this: While Burlington fell short of winning state championships the last two seasons, Naber has been voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year both years.
“Sam was special from the time I started coaching her when she was 8 or 9 years old because that girl will not lose,” Little said. “It doesn’t matter what the game is. As soon as you turn on the scoreboard, she becomes a different person.
“I’ve trained a lot of great volleyball players, but I don’t know if I ever saw quite the competitor that Sam is.”
Marquette coach Ryan Theis, who ranks among the top 15 in Division I with a .731 winning percentage, has seen that same desire.
“She wants to be great,” Theis said. “I knew from her coming to our camps that she wanted to be a pretty good player. It was like, if you wanted to hit harder at her, she liked it better. You could tell she wanted to be better at volleyball. She would ask questions and she wanted to be better than everybody around her.
“We knew she wanted to be good and the skills are there for sure.”
As Naber developed as a volleyball player, she also grew as a leader. She was there for her teammates after admittedly not always having that relationship with them.
“I am much more composed now than when I was a freshman,” she said. “I would get frustrated when losing, or worried after making a mistake. But I have improved on coping with those feeling and staying in control. This year, I was able help support my teammates a lot more on the court instead of focusing on myself.”
From Little and co-coach Dan Lynch to teammates the likes or Camryn Lukenbill, Ashley Alan and Mckenzie Leach, Naber valued everyone who made her a better player — and Burlington a better team.
“Being named Player of the Year for a second straight season means that I am blessed to have high-level coaching and amazing teammates,” Naber said. “God granted me the talent, dedication, and determination that when paired with the best coaches in the state — Teri Little and Dan Lynch — I had a huge advantage in receiving this award.
“They drilled in the skills and knew how to draw out my best performance. I had teammates that created an environment prone for success and always challenged me to be better. I have a super supportive family who has always been there for me. Being named Player of the Year means that the people around me did an outstanding job developing me into the best possible player I could be. And I am so lucky.”
Naber has already enrolled at Marquette and has been taking classes this summer. A new level of competition awaits her and Naber concedes the transition hasn’t been easy.
In addition to volleyball, she will be pursuing a degree in psychology with, she says, an expected 20-25 hours of work a week.
“Marquette is the perfect fit for me but is very challenging all the same,” she said. “I have always been one of the hardest working and athletic kids in high school, but stepping into the gym at Marquette is completely different. I am playing with women that range up to their mid-20s, who are in excellent shape and extremely experienced.
“Everyone is hard-working and the extra reps, touches, and conditioning are no longer ‘extra.’ The balls are hit harder, the tempo is faster, and play in general is so much better.
“MU camps, open gyms, early lifts, treatment with our athletic trainer, meeting my new teammates, settling into my dorm, studying, and finding time to eat and sleep has been my norm for the first two weeks at Marquette. I am so excited to be here and for the amazing staff and players that have already made these first two weeks a great experience.”