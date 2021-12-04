All-County football: Broncos' Cotton consistently played through pain

Cody Cotton apologized for his pain. That’s the truth for this year’s All-Racine County Player of the Year.

As his Union Grove High School football team was hanging with Kettle Moraine during a third-round WIAA Division 3 playoff game Nov. 5, Cotton’s left shoulder was dislocated. Having long ago learned to play in pain, Cotton personally popped it back into into place and continued playing.

When it happened again near the end of the first half, Cotton couldn’t get the shoulder back in place and was forced to leave the game. Feeling he was letting down his teammates, Cotton approached Union Grove coach Craig McClelland.

“He actually apologized to me at halftime because he wasn’t able to pop it back in the second time and continue to play,” McClelland said. So that just shows you him in nutshell. He just wants to compete and he just wants to play at a high level.”

The Broncos lost that night 21-14, ending the most successful season in the history of the program. And the hurting Cotton was held to 38 yards in 15 carries, plus one apology in his final high school game.

“I probably said something like that,” Cotton said when asked about his apology. “I always want to play. I always want to help my team out. It wouldn’t surprise me if I said that, but I don’t remember.”

But hobbling to the end of his high school career is not how Cotton is going to be remembered at Union Grove.

Instead, he’s going to be remembered as an outstanding breakaway threat who was even more impressive as a person. The same kid who apologized to McClelland for being too hurt to make a contribution shies away from attention and readily credits his teammates for his success.

One can’t help but wonder what kind of season Cotton would have had without his succession of injuries.

It started Sept. 17, when he suffered a dislocated elbow against Burlington in the second quarter. Cotton, who had already rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries at that point, was initially expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but returned three weeks later in a crucial showdown against Lake Geneva Badger.

The Southern Lakes Conference championship was at stake and all Cotton did that night was rush for 209 yards and all four of Union Grove’s touchdowns on 17 carries in Union Grove’s 27-22 victory.

But during that clutch performance, Cotton pulled his groin, which sidelined him again until a second-round playoff game against Waterford Oct. 29. And then he produced 140 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the Broncos’ 21-14 victory.

One week later, Union Grove’s season ended against Kettle Moraine. But maybe it wouldn’t have had there been a little more Cotton.

“We had such a good team,” he said. “Even the Kettle Moraine game could have gone either way. They made a couple more plays then we did.”

A healthy Cotton might have matched and surpassed those plays.

“I’m thinking if Cody is healthy, we’re definitely in a better spot in that Kettle Moraine game,” McClelland said. “And when you get to a Level 4 game, really, anything can happen. It’s one game to go to state.

“Having a healthy Cody, I think, sways the games to our favor just how dynamic Cody is as a player.”

How dynamic?

He was a tough kid that battled through a lot of injuries to have an outstanding season,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “He was the best player on the best team in the SLC. I was always impressed on his running style. He could be elusive, but he could also run over tacklers.”

How much of a complete package?

“His explosiveness and his knowledge of the game,” Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith said when asked what most impressed him about Cotton. “He’s a winner. He wants to get better and he helps his teammates to be better.

“When you look at the player of the year, when you get an athlete like he is who just wants to just win no matter how ... it’s not a matter of his stats — I don’t think it really matters to him. It’s a matter that kids look up him and want to play like him.”

Cotton, who joins Matt Nelson in 2016 as the only two Union Grove players to be named the county’s player of the year in football, might still be sore from a painful season. But by no means is he finished.

And that brings us to the University of Wisconsin, where Cotton has been offered a walk-on opportunity next season. Where is he at with that?

“You can write, ‘He’s leaning toward Madison and committing toward the end of the term, but is waiting to see what else will roll in at the last minute,’ “ Cotton said.

Cotton makes no secret that it would be a privilege to trade in his red and white at Union Grove fir cardinal and white at Wisconsin.

“It would be a blessing,” he said. “Growing up my whole life in Wisconsin, going to games, watching them on TV ... a lot of my role models like J.J. Watt and Melvin Gordon, there’s so many people from Madison I’ve been watching growing up.

“It would be a dream come true.”

