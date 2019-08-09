Hundreds of dogs and trainers from around the midwest are traveling to Caledonia to compete in this weekend’s American Kennel Club (AKC) All Breed Dog Show. The show runs Friday through Monday, Aug. 9-12, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

