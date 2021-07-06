All-Aussie women's final on tap at Wimbledon

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon semifinal.
Barty beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 in the first all-Australian Grand Slam quarterfinal in 41 years.
Barty will play 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.
Kerber advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals for the fourth time by beating an erratic Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.
In other women’s singles results, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka used her attacking style to beat No. 21 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 and Karolina Pliskova beat unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.
Hockey
Josh Anderson delivered in overtime, and Montreal killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.
Anderson said the Canadiens weren’t done, and he was right — at least for one night. The speedy winger scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday at Montreal.
The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored. The Canadiens also went 5 for 5 on the penalty kill, including a four-minute high-sticking penalty issued to captain Shea Weber with 1:01 remaining in regulation.
Obituary
Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.
The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer.
Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His first job out of college was as an assistant to Rodgers at Kansas for one season.
Donahue was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Bruins won the New Year’s Day game in 1983, ‘84 and ’86 during his coaching tenure. He was the first college coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons, from 1983 to 1989.
- Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, died Sunday at age 86.
In Rice’s 28-6 win on New Year’s Day 1954, Maegle took a handoff from the Owls 5 and went around the right end. After getting past Bart Starr, a defensive back and quarterback for the Tide, and the rest of the Alabama defenders, Maegle was near midfield when Tommy Lewis came off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked him to the ground. Lewis then ran back to the bench, and officials awarded Maegle a 95-yard touchdown run.