Alien artwork wanted for RAM virtual show
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum and its Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invite artists to submit a digital entry to "Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art." Existing online at ramart.org and accessible via tablets in the galleries, this exhibition will run from July 21 through Jan. 22.

Alien is one of those English words that has multiple meanings. Primary definitions include things that belong to a foreign country or nation; something unfamiliar or disturbing; plants or animals that were introduced to a new environment and naturalized; and beings from other worlds. In a contemporary context, with social and cultural concerns so present in conversation, the ideas associated with the word alien are especially layered and complex.

The upcoming RAM exhibition, "Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art" — a physical counterpart to the "RAM Virtual Community Art Show" — will feature objects and images from the museum's permanent collection that are both fantastical and familiar.

Makers are invited to submit innovative and imaginative work that explores the concept of intrusion. Artists may choose to invent imaginary plants, animals and creatures using a wide variety of materials, or take the theme more literally, and include whatever fits their understanding of the word alien.

All work submitted — one entry per person — must have been made after Jan. 1, 2019, and must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or Wustum Museum. There is no entry fee. Go to ramart.org.

High-quality images of work must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday, June 28.

