Alicia A Dobner, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, straw purchasing of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
Authorities pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a Kenosha County tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly bit a police officer while her boyfriend was being arrested on a warrant.
CALEDONIA — A 63-year-old Caledonia man died after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Caledonia Po…
A shoulder bump led to a fight that led to the shooting at the Somers House tavern that left three people dead and three seriously injured early Sunday, Kenosha County's district attorney said Monday.
Sgt. Ryan Comstock of the Racine Police Department said the situation was "very fluid." He did not share many details.
UPDATED STORY: A suspect was in custody Sunday afternoon for a shooting that left three men dead and three more injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at the Somers House Tavern in Somers.
Atkeem Stevenson, Cedric Gaston and Kevin Donaldson will forever be linked as the three men killed early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern.
The former Racine County register of deeds is now trying to get the charges expunged.
A 17-year-old who allegedly smashed a Racine County Jail worker's windshield was arrested after being found on top of a roof near to the jail in Racine.
