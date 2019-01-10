11019-VALDEZ-MUG.jpg

Alfredo R. Valdez, 45, 7400 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, misdemeanor theft (repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater, two counts), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, repeater, five counts).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments