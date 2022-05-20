DOB - 3/30/20 - Alfred is a Siamese-tabby mix. He’s a little shy and can be easily startled with loud... View on PetFinder
At least one person was killed in a bout of gun violence in Racine early Sunday.
STURTEVANT — Homestyle cooking with a family-friendly atmosphere is coming from a familiar face to Sturtevant.
Growing up, many employees of Case/CNH looked at the manufacturer as a place they could have a comfortable living and retire from, much like their parents did. But now, those dreams might not be in sight anymore.
A Best Buy employee has been accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of electronics from the Mount Pleasant store.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl at Marko's Bar on Douglas Avenue.
A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant and also striking the infant in the face.
Are those homemade formulas grandma used a good substitute during shortage? Racine pediatrician says no
RACINE — By now, just about every Facebook-using new mom has probably seen at least one of the homemade recipes for baby formula that have bee…
“I don’t watch much TV, nor have time to spend on social media,” she quipped.
An alleged Racine drug dealer is accused of selling fentanyl as well as breaking into a home and stealing $11,900 in cash.
50-year-old allegedly robbed Maxine's bargoers, was chased down by bystander, arrested by Racine Police
The suspect allegedly showed a silver lighter that looked like a firearm and demanded the patrons “break themselves” before demanding money from the cash register, saying at one point, “Don’t make this a homicide.”