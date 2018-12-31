Steve Alford has been fired as UCLA basketball coach after six seasons, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty.
Athletic director Dan Guerrero said Monday that assistant Murry Bartow will serve as interim coach through the end of the season.
UCLA is 7-6 and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament despite a talented roster that includes sophomore Kris Wilkes and freshman Moses Brown.
Alford's final game was a 73-58 loss to Liberty on Saturday, the worst home defeat in his tenure. The Bruins committed 24 turnovers and missed a season-high 22 3-pointers. Alford called it the most disappointing loss in his 28-year coaching career.
It's unusual for UCLA to fire a coach in the middle of the season, but with the Bruins set to open Pac-12 play Thursday against Stanford at home, Guerrero is clearly hoping it spurs a turnaround.
"While Steve led us to three Sweet 16 appearances, we simply have not been performing at a consistent level and our struggles up to this point in the season do not bode well for the future," Guerrero said in a statement.
Guerrero said the terms of Alford's contract will be honored by UCLA Athletics, exclusively using department-generated funds.
He said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, with former Bruins player and current Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers assisting.
• After a light Christmas week schedule, top-ranked Duke and everyone else at the top of the AP Top 25 stayed put in a poll with few major changes.
Things could be more volatile with conference play set to get rolling this week.
The Blue Devils sat atop an unchanged top 12 in Monday's latest poll, earning 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a second straight week. That also marked four weeks at No. 1 for the Blue Devils so far this season, more than Kansas (three) and Gonzaga (two).
Duke (11-1) hasn't played since beating No. 11 Texas Tech in New York on Dec. 20, making the Blue Devils one of five ranked teams to be off through the holiday week. That schedule featured no matchups between ranked teams to limit potential movement in the poll, though that figures to change as the sport moves into league games.
Five teams are splitting the first-place votes to create a clear top tier in the poll.
Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas split the remaining eight votes.
• UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remain the top three teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn't much movement in the Top 25 poll Monday. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at No. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.
College football
Manny Diaz came to Miami three years ago with a vision for how the Hurricanes should play defense: Fast, physical and violent.
He now has the same plan for Miami's offense.
The Hurricanes' new head coach said Monday that finding help on offense — from a coordinator to a quarterback and more — is at the top of his list of priorities, now that he's replaced Mark Richt as the man in charge of the program. Diaz, who was Miami's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons under Richt, was hired Sunday night to fill the job his former boss vacated by unexpectedly retiring hours earlier.
Diaz was part of a wild Sunday for Miami, which was rocked in the morning by Richt's retirement announcement. By mid-afternoon, the school said it was beginning a national search for Richt's replacement. Before the night was over, Diaz had a five-year deal to coach the Hurricanes and told Temple that he was leaving as its head coach — he took the job there a couple weeks earlier.
Diaz stayed with the Hurricanes through last week's Pinstripe Bowl. He returned to Miami on Friday and spent the weekend putting together what he thought would be his Temple coaching staff.
Boxing
It took less than three minutes for Floyd Mayweather to knock down his Japanese kickboxer opponent Tenshin Nasukawa three times in a totally one-sided bout of exhibition boxing on New Year's Eve at Saitama, Japan.
Nasukawa's father threw in the towel after 140 seconds of the first round on Monday as his 20-year-old son bravely teetered around the ring trying to get up.
It was a quick and definitive victory for the 41-year-old American. Mayweather was gracious in victory, hugging the weeping Nasukawa and calling him "still a great champion." Nasukawa, however, barely landed a clean punch against the vastly more experienced Mayweather.
The rules for the three-round contest — organized by The Rizin Fighting Federation and held at Saitama Super Arena on the northern outskirts of Tokyo — were no kicking allowed and no official record of the match.
