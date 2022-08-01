 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alexjandro M. Medina

Alexjandro Medina

Alexjandro M. Medina, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

