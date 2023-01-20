 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alexander W. Luell

  • 0
Alexander Luell

Alexander W. Luell, 4100 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News