Alexander leads No. 15 Creighton past No. 19 Marquette 73-65

Ty-Shon Alexander came up big for Creighton on both ends of the floor.

Alexander had 22 points and helped limit high-scoring Markus Howard to 13 as the No. 15 Bluejays beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65 on Tuesday night.

"He's done a good job on everybody all year and he doesn't get talked about enough, frankly," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He wasn't necessarily a great defensive player when he came to Creighton. He got better last year and he's made a huge jump this year."

Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and Damien Jefferson had 11 for Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East), which pulled within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings. The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games — including road victories over three ranked teams.

Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette (17-8, 7-6). Howard, who entered as the nation's leading scorer at 27.3 points, was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

Howard shot just 4 of 14, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range. In Creighton's 92-75 victory over Marquette on New Year's Day, Alexander helped hold Howard to 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up