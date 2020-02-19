Alexander leads No. 15 Creighton past No. 19 Marquette 73-65

Ty-Shon Alexander came up big for Creighton on both ends of the floor.
Alexander had 22 points and helped limit high-scoring Markus Howard to 13 as the No. 15 Bluejays beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65 on Tuesday night.
"He's done a good job on everybody all year and he doesn't get talked about enough, frankly," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He wasn't necessarily a great defensive player when he came to Creighton. He got better last year and he's made a huge jump this year."
Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and Damien Jefferson had 11 for Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East), which pulled within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings. The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games — including road victories over three ranked teams.
Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette (17-8, 7-6). Howard, who entered as the nation's leading scorer at 27.3 points, was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.
Howard shot just 4 of 14, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range. In Creighton's 92-75 victory over Marquette on New Year's Day, Alexander helped hold Howard to 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
"He's got size, he's got athleticism, he's got familiarity," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said of Alexander. "I think he takes great pride in the defensive end, and then they run multiple guys at him (Howard)."
ILLINOIS 62, NO. 9 PENN STATE 56: Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over Penn State at State College, Pa.
Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State’s eight-game winning streak. Dosunmu returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s loss at Rutgers after suffering an injury to his left knee is a win over Michigan State on Feb. 11.
Lamar Stevens scored 13 points for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5).
NO. 1 BAYLOR 65, OKLAHOMA 54: Jared Butler scored 22 points at Norman, Okla., and Baylor beat Oklahoma for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win.
The Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season.
NO. 5 DAYTON 66, VCU 61: Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points at Richmond, Va., and Dayton held off a late challenge and beat VCU, the Flyers' 15th consecutive victory.
Obi Toppin added 12 points and Trey Landers 11 for the Flyers (24-2, 13-0 Atlantic 10). They were the highest ranked team ever to play on VCU's home floor.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 76, NORTHWESTERN 67: Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds at College Park, Md., for his ninth consecutive double-double, and Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to nine games.