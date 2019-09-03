090319-AWILSON.jpg
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.

