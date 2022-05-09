 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alejandro Sierra

  • 0
Alejandro Sierra

Alejandro Sierra, 2200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), telephone harassment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News