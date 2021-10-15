Aleece La'Shay Gillespie
This death is being investigated as a homicide, the Racine Police Department said. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will soon be conducted.
Watch out for the pesky Brown Marmorated Stink Bug that sneaks into the homes at this time of the year.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of the woman, who already had two children.
Construction on what will be one of Racine County's two biggest hospitals is now complete, Advocate Aurora Health announced Friday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman allegedly tried to steal more than $1,100 worth of items from Menards and had drugs in her purse.
A Racine County man allegedly admitted to having hit a jogger with his SUV Friday evening and then driving away.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flashed two people walking down the street on Sunday morning.
A Milwaukee developer may want to revive the burned community center in Lakeview Park near the Racine Zoo.
Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.
"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."