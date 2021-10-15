 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aleece La'Shay Gillespie
0 Comments

Aleece La'Shay Gillespie

  • 0

Aleece La'Shay Gillespie, 900 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Local News

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

  • 3 min to read

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News