Alderson: Glare of N.Y. too bright

Mets President Sandy Alderson says the biggest impediment in the club's dragging search for a general manager isn't his presence nor owner Steve Cohen, but the spotlight created by the New York market.

“I think it’s mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve or the organization or what have you," he said Tuesday. "It’s a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere.”

Alderson said the team is considering several candidates for its vacancy, but he does not have any interviews lined up during baseball's general manager meetings this week in Southern California. He hopes to have some clarity by the end of the week but did not want to set a deadline for when New York will end its ongoing search.

“I don’t want to give you a timeline,” he said. "We’ve already blown through what most people would say is a reasonable timeline.”

New York fired acting general manager Zack Scott on Nov. 1, two months after he was arrested on charges of drunken driving. Scott was promoted to the role in January when Jared Porter was fired after fewer than 40 days on the job following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Porter and Scott were hired last offseason after Alderson and Cohen failed in their search for a president of baseball operations. Alderson said the club has hit a similar roadblock this offseason.

Alderson said several candidates were unable to get permission from their current club to inteview for the job, while others have declined because they are too comfortable personally or professionally where they are.

Largely, though, he thinks New York itself is keeping people away.

“There are a lot of factors that come into play, but I would say it’s, you know, it’s not unforgiving, but it’s a demanding place," he said. "Which I enjoy, by the way.”

• The Yankees had a representative in Jupiter, Fla., Monday, watching as a two-time Cy-Young winner coming back from injury threw a short showcase for teams. Sound familiar? Well, this time it was Justin Verlander that drew the Yankees and 14 other teams’ scouts looking for a reclamation project for their rotation.

It certainly fits the Yankees' MO these days.

Not only did the former Astros ace work out with Eric Cressey and put the showcase on at the Yankees’ director of players’ health and performance, like Corey Kluber, who the Yankees ended up signing for a one-year, $11 million deal, but he fits another pattern. Verlander, like Jameson Taillon who the Yankees acquired in 2020, was also a teammate of current ace Gerrit Cole at one time.

This time, however, it’s going to take a bigger commitment and risk for the Yankees or any team that want to sign Verlander than it did with Kluber last year. Verlander was given a qualifying offer by the Astros, meaning if he turns it down — and with so many teams showing up for his showcase it indicates he will likely get a multi-year offer that is better — any team signing him will have to give up a draft-pick compensation. Also, while Verlander’s last full season was his spectacular 2019 when he beat out Cole for the Cy Young, the right-handed power pitcher, who had a resurgence with the Astros, will turn 39 before the start of the 2022 season.

