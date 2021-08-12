Alberto M Rodriguez

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.
Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.
That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.
