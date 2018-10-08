Alan Chavours.jpg

Alan B. Chavours Jr., 23, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts)

