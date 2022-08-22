 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alain D. Manning

Alain Manning

Alain D. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (2nd+ offense, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

