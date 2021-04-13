Al Toon's daughter dies in murder-suicide

Molly (Toon) Lillard, a former Middleton High School and University of Michigan volleyball standout, died Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, after what police described as an apparent murder-suicide.
On Monday, police identified the couple as Molly Elizabeth Lillard, 28, and Royce Dale Lillard III, 36, in a press release, according to an azcentral.com report (The Arizona Republic).
She’s the daughter of Jane and Al Toon, a former standout University of Wisconsin and NFL player, and siblings Nick (a former UW and NFL player), Kirby (a former UW volleyball player) and Sydney (who also played volleyball at Middleton and at UW-Whitewater) also were in athletics. Molly Toon, a 2010 Middleton graduate, was an outside hitter who was a four-year varsity girls volleyball player, a two-time captain, a two-time all-Big Eight Conference selection and twice led her team (2008 and 2009) to state prior to playing at Michigan. She also was a two-time second
Football
For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams.
He says he’ll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. “Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either,” Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off.”
Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.
It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract. The Cardinals made the move after starting running back Kenyan Drake announced he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago. Conner is expected to join Chase Edmonds as the Cardinals’ main options in the backfield next season.
The 25-year-old Conner played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year.
He played in 13 games in 2020 and started 11, finishing with 721 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also been active in the passing game throughout his career, catching 124 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
- Running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Bernard was released this month after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. In addition to rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns, the 29-year-old has 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 TDs.
- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a young girl critically injured.
The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Reid’s blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium, prosecutors said.
One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.
A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family’s attorney told The Kansas City Star on Monday that she was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.
Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.
Reid surrendered to Kansas City police Monday afternoon and was released after posting $100,000 bond. As part of his bond release, Reid was ordered to not consume alcohol or visit any establishment where alcohol is the primary item sold. He also must report to a dependency services clinic for pretrial supervision, is subject to random drug testing and must use alcohol and GPS monitoring devices.
Basketball
The WNBA will play a 32-game schedule that includes mini two-game series in the same city to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Tuesday. The season opens on Friday, May 14, with New York hosting Indiana — one of four games that night. Seattle will receive its rings for winning the WNBA title last season when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces in a finals rematch the next day. The regular season will conclude on Sept. 19 and be followed by the traditional playoffs format. The league will take a break for the Tokyo Olympics from July 15 through Aug. 11.
The WNBA played a 22-game schedule last season while in a bubble at IMG Academy. The league played a 34-game schedule in 2019 and last played a 32-game schedule .
The new series format of two games in the same city is similar a model used by the NBA this season.
- Marcus Zegarowski announced Tuesday he is leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft, the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays’ run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation, averaging a team-leading 15.8 points per game as a junior after being named the Big East preseason player of the year.
- Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores’ struggling women’s basketball program, which hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday, a week after firing Stephanie White following five seasons. Ralph will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.
“Coach Ralph has earned the opportunity to take the reins of our women’s basketball program and transform it into what we all know is possible,” Lee said. “She knows what winning looks like, and she has the background and experience, as both a player and a coach, to develop our student-athletes into champions.”
Ralph has been an assistant with the Huskies since 2008, and she helped lead UConn to 13 consecutive Final Fours and six NCAA championships. She aided in recruiting and player development. She spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, which won at least 22 games in each of her last three seasons.
Obituary
Bobby “Slick” Leonard, the former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who won three ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and spent more than a half century with the organization, has died. He was 88.
His death was announced by the Pacers on Tuesday. No details were given. He had been in failing health in recent years.
Leonard had a record of 573-534 in 14 seasons as a coach, the last 12 with the Pacers. He also made the winning free throws in the 1953 NCAA Tournament to give the Indiana Hoosiers the second of its five national titles and was later named one of the school’s 50 greatest players. The two-time All-American led the Hoosiers to Big Ten titles in 1953 and 1954 before joining the U.S. Army.