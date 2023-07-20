KENOSHA — “Al Fredrickson: A Master Photojournalist in Focus” is on display through Nov. 17 in the Foundation Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

This photojournalism exhibit runs through Nov. 17, with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

The Foundation Gallery, located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

This exhibition showcases Fredrickson’s work, often with his own captions. He worked as a photojournalist for more than a decade for Reuters News Agency. Many of his submitted photos were distributed worldwide, covering major news stories, and include images of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans as well as spectacular NASA launches during the space shuttle program.

Fredrickson attended local Kenosha public schools and was the primary photographer of the Tremper High School student newspaper and yearbook.

He graduated with a degree in Communication Arts from UW-Parkside in 1976, where he also worked as one of the university’s first campus photographers. He also served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer at Fort Campbell, Ky., in the early 1970s.

“Al was considered by his professional colleagues to be one of the best photojournalists in Wisconsin,” said Lesley Heins Walker, dean of the UW-Parkside College of Art and Humanities. “This exhibition celebrates and honors his exceptional achievements as a UW-Parkside graduate. We are pleased to spotlight his work for the benefit of our communities, both here at Parkside and in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

Featuring more than 40 of his photos, the exhibit showcases Fredrickson’s 45-year photojournalism career and his life, beginning with his boyhood home in Pleasant Prairie.

Fredrickson also mastered sports photography, capturing some of the greatest players of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

His early black-and-white photos include 15-year-old superstar Michael Jackson, photographed in 1974, and TV’s “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling. He presented close-up views of Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and civil rights leader Julian Bond.

Fredrickson also worked for the Kenosha News, Racine Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, Waukesha Freeman newspaper and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.