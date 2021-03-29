 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akeem W First
0 comments

Akeem W First

  • 0
Akeem First

Akeem W First, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history
Local News

Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history

  • 5 min to read

“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News