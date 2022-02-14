'Akeelah and the Bee' auditions at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold “Akeelah and the Bee” auditions at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the daily realities of her life in a tough Chicago neighborhood. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit. As the underdog, Akeelah’s spunk and tenacity teach us all a little something about triumphing over any obstacle.

With less than two weeks until its opening before the COVID-19 shutdown, the show returns to finally bring “Akeelah” to life. Having been cast and in rehearsal when productions were halted in March 2020, most of the original members will be returning to their roles. However, open auditions will take place to fill the additional parts available for individuals of all experience levels. The show requires a diverse cast of men, women and children ages 12 and older. Roles call for Black, Asian descent and Caucasian characters. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions that consist of a cold reading of the script. No appointment is necessary and those interested in auditioning only need to attend one date. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit.

Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning.

“Akeelah and the Bee” will begin rehearsal in March and will be performed April 22-24 with additional daytime outreach performances April 26-27. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.

