Ajax housing project moves forward, demolition well underway

RACINE — One of the year’s biggest developments on Racine’s south side was when the City of Racine and Cardinal Capital Management finalized a development agreement for the former Ajax industrial site on the 1500 block of Clark Street.
Cardinal Capital of West Allis, the developer, purchased the property and started asbestos remediation last fall. So once the agreement was in place, Cardinal was able to bid out the actual demolition and get the wrecking ball rolling by the first week of February.
By early March, the properties on Clark Street and Junction Avenue could see each other for the first time in decades across the southern portion of the lot which had been mostly cleared.
When razing is completed, the only structure that will remain standing is the former Pabst Pub at the corner of 16th and Clark streets. Cardinal plans to use the historic building for a management office, a community room and a Racine Police Department community-oriented policing, or COP, house.
Cardinal plans to turn the demolition site into 141 new apartment units, including 54 “affordable” units. Cardinal President Erich Schwenker said the affordable units will be pegged to income and range from about $700 to $900 per month. Those units will need to be completed this year to qualify for housing tax credits.
The development will also include 87 market-rate units, which will range from about $1,500 to $1,700 or $1,800 monthly.
Terms of the deal
In November, the City Council approved a development agreement with Cardinal Capital in which the city agreed to provide:
- $1 million site remediation and parking incentive, $500,000 from the 2019 Intergovernmental Revenue fund and $500,000 from the 2020 IG fund;
- A developer-funded “pay-as-you-go” tax incremental district development incentive not to exceed $3 million paid out as 90% of all tax increments attributable to the market-rate portion of the project from 2020 to 2031;
- A $900,000 loan from the city to Cardinal, secured by a Cardinal Capital corporate guaranty as well as a subordinated lien against the property. The city received the loan on behalf of Cardinal from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to close the funding gap for the project and grant Cardinal access to an interest rate below 4%, according to City Administrator Jim Palenick. Cardinal will pay debt service on the loan monthly;
- The city will provide Cardinal a $600,000, 20-year, 1% interest community development block grant multi-family housing loan for the affordable housing part of the project;
- The city will make and fund any necessary upgrades to water transmission mains within Clark Street to serve the project at an estimated cost of $275,000;
- The city will waive residential equivalent connection fees, an estimated cost of $50,500; and
- The city agrees to assist Cardinal with acquiring additional grant funding or low interest loan funding for the cost of remediation and demolition of the site.
In exchange, Cardinal has agreed to:
- A minimum investment of $21 million in hard construction costs on the site;
- Commitment to the Racine Works program;
- Meet Enterprise Green Communities and Green Certification criteria, including providing electric-vehicle charging stations;
- A $12 million minimum increment guaranty to the increased property assessment is set to begin in 2022 and continue through the termination of the TID; and
- Lease the new COP house to the Racine Police Department for $10 a month during the 11-year life of the TID.
