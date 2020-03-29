Ajax housing project moves forward, demolition well underway

RACINE — One of the year’s biggest developments on Racine’s south side was when the City of Racine and Cardinal Capital Management finalized a development agreement for the former Ajax industrial site on the 1500 block of Clark Street.

Cardinal Capital of West Allis, the developer, purchased the property and started asbestos remediation last fall. So once the agreement was in place, Cardinal was able to bid out the actual demolition and get the wrecking ball rolling by the first week of February.

By early March, the properties on Clark Street and Junction Avenue could see each other for the first time in decades across the southern portion of the lot which had been mostly cleared.

When razing is completed, the only structure that will remain standing is the former Pabst Pub at the corner of 16th and Clark streets. Cardinal plans to use the historic building for a management office, a community room and a Racine Police Department community-oriented policing, or COP, house.

Cardinal plans to turn the demolition site into 141 new apartment units, including 54 “affordable” units. Cardinal President Erich Schwenker said the affordable units will be pegged to income and range from about $700 to $900 per month. Those units will need to be completed this year to qualify for housing tax credits.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up