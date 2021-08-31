Airborne chapter to host car show Sept. 5

KENOSHA — The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association will hold the 18th annual car show to benefit the wounded warriors program from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Petrifying Springs Park Pavilion No. 1, 5555 Seventh St.

The show is open to all makes of cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles. The cost is $10 to enter a vehicle. There is no fee for spectators.

There will be a short ceremony at noon with color guard, prayer and bugler. Food and beverages will be available at the biergarten, and there will be raffles and music.

Rain date is Sept. 11.

