Aimone ousted | Rochester voters re-elect trustees; Sonnenberg elected to UGHS board

UNION GROVE — Longtime Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone was ousted on Tuesday by Steve Wicklund who garnered 463 votes to Aimone's 391.

Wicklund lost by just 40 votes in his first challenge to Aimone for the position in the 2019 election.

"I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m just really shocked and appreciative of all the support from the community," Wicklund said.

Wicklund added that he's appreciative of all of Aimone's work as Village Board President over the years. Aimone had been served as board president for the past 14 years and had been a village trustee for the three years prior to that.

"I’m really proud to have served our community over the past 17 years," Aimone said. "I'm confident that we set the table for the future for business attraction and quality of life for the citizens of Union Grove."

U.G. Village Board

In the race for Union Grove Village Board Trustee No. 1, Patrick Brinkman won over Eugene Faust 508 votes to 229.

In the race for Union Grove Village Trustee No. 5, Jennifer Ditscheit won with 606 votes to opponent Kristine Faust's 175.