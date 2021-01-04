AHL: Milwaukee Admirals opt out of AHL season WEDS

The American Hockey League will go ahead with 28 teams this season after announcing Monday that three have opted out of playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the information I was getting, I wasn’t sure we were going to reach 28 teams even two weeks ago, but I think some of the teams got excited and found a way to make it work,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said by phone. “It’s a good day for the AHL, except for the three that can’t participate and obviously we know their reasons and they’re legitimate and they’ll move on and plan for ‘21-22.”

The Milwaukee Admirals, Charlotte Checkers, and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22, the AHL said. Those teams are affiliates of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues, respectively.

“Unfortunately, the prospect of playing the season without fans and the lack of any revenue was too difficult to manage,” Admirals owner and CEO Harris Turer said.

The Blues say they’ve worked out an agreement to send players to Utica, which is the top farm team for the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators are evaluating their options, while the Panthers’ plans were not immediately clear.