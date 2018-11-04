Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;11;10;1;0;0;20;42;25
Springfield;10;7;1;0;2;16;43;27
Lehigh Valley;11;6;3;1;1;14;43;40
WB/Scranton;11;6;4;0;1;13;39;35
Bridgeport;12;6;5;1;0;13;41;45
Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42
Hartford;14;5;7;1;1;12;41;53
Providence;11;3;7;1;0;7;35;38
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;12;8;3;1;0;17;45;35
Cleveland;12;7;4;1;0;15;40;40
Binghamton;12;5;5;2;0;12;32;43
Utica;12;5;6;1;0;11;34;42
Belleville;12;5;7;0;0;10;35;38
Toronto;10;4;4;0;2;10;41;43
Laval;12;4;7;1;0;9;27;31
Syracuse;9;4;5;0;0;8;29;31
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;13;8;2;3;0;19;43;34
Chicago;11;7;3;0;1;15;45;32
Rockford;12;6;3;1;2;15;36;33
Iowa;10;7;3;0;0;14;40;26
Manitoba;11;6;5;0;0;12;27;37
Grand Rapids;11;5;5;0;1;11;34;38
Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41
San Antonio;12;3;9;0;0;6;24;34
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;10;8;1;0;1;17;38;19
Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30
Tucson;10;6;3;0;1;13;35;34
Stockton;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;50
Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49
Bakersfield;8;4;4;0;0;8;32;24
San Diego;8;3;3;1;1;8;30;33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's Games
Laval 2, Utica 1, OT
Charlotte 3, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Manitoba 1
Iowa 2, Rockford 1, SO
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2
Rochester 4, Hershey 1
Syracuse 6, Belleville 1
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2, OT
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2
Ontario 4, San Diego 2
San Antonio 4, Stockton 0
Colorado 5, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 4, Texas 3<
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5
Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO
Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4
Rockford 4, Iowa 2
Bakersfield 3, San Antonio 2<
Monday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.<
