Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;11;10;1;0;0;20;42;25

Springfield;10;7;1;0;2;16;43;27

Lehigh Valley;11;6;3;1;1;14;43;40

WB/Scranton;11;6;4;0;1;13;39;35

Bridgeport;12;6;5;1;0;13;41;45

Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42

Hartford;14;5;7;1;1;12;41;53

Providence;11;3;7;1;0;7;35;38

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;12;8;3;1;0;17;45;35

Cleveland;12;7;4;1;0;15;40;40

Binghamton;12;5;5;2;0;12;32;43

Utica;12;5;6;1;0;11;34;42

Belleville;12;5;7;0;0;10;35;38

Toronto;10;4;4;0;2;10;41;43

Laval;12;4;7;1;0;9;27;31

Syracuse;9;4;5;0;0;8;29;31

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;13;8;2;3;0;19;43;34

Chicago;11;7;3;0;1;15;45;32

Rockford;12;6;3;1;2;15;36;33

Iowa;10;7;3;0;0;14;40;26

Manitoba;11;6;5;0;0;12;27;37

Grand Rapids;11;5;5;0;1;11;34;38

Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41

San Antonio;12;3;9;0;0;6;24;34

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;10;8;1;0;1;17;38;19

Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30

Tucson;10;6;3;0;1;13;35;34

Stockton;10;4;5;1;0;9;31;50

Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49

Bakersfield;8;4;4;0;0;8;32;24

San Diego;8;3;3;1;1;8;30;33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's Games

Laval 2, Utica 1, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 1, SO

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 6, Belleville 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2, OT

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

San Antonio 4, Stockton 0

Colorado 5, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4, Texas 3<

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO

Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 3, San Antonio 2<

Monday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

