Friday's results
Cleveland 4, Rockford 1
Toronto 7, Utica 3
Charlotte 6, Rochester 2
Hartford 4, Providence 2
Iowa 4, Manitoba 1
Stockton at Bakersfield, late
Ontario at San Jose, late
Grand Rapids at Texas, late
Chicago at Colorado, late
Saturday's games
Rockford at Cleveland, noon
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 6 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
