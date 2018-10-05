Friday's results

Cleveland 4, Rockford 1

Toronto 7, Utica 3

Charlotte 6, Rochester 2

Hartford 4, Providence 2

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Stockton at Bakersfield, late

Ontario at San Jose, late

Grand Rapids at Texas, late

Chicago at Colorado, late

Saturday's games

Rockford at Cleveland, noon

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 6 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8:05 p.m. 

