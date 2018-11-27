EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;21;16;4;1;0;33;75;56

Bridgeport;21;12;6;2;1;27;71;69

Hartford;22;10;9;1;2;23;68;77

Springfield;18;10;6;0;2;22;67;59

Lehigh Valley;18;10;6;1;1;22;74;66

WB/Scranton;20;8;8;3;1;20;64;63

Providence;19;8;8;3;0;19;66;62

Hershey;20;9;10;0;1;19;50;65

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;17;11;5;1;0;23;65;46

Rochester;19;12;5;2;0;26;71;62

Cleveland;19;10;7;2;0;22;60;67

Belleville;20;9;10;1;0;19;64;70

Utica;21;9;10;1;1;20;61;77

Toronto;18;7;7;2;2;18;72;74

Binghamton;21;8;10;3;0;19;57;76

Laval;21;7;12;1;1;16;54;59

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;20;12;4;3;1;28;73;50

Milwaukee;22;13;6;3;0;29;64;58

Grand Rapids;19;10;7;0;2;22;58;60

Chicago;19;10;6;2;1;23;74;61

Manitoba;19;9;9;1;0;19;49;65

Texas;18;8;8;1;1;18;68;61

Rockford;22;9;8;1;4;23;53;64

San Antonio;21;8;13;0;0;16;50;63

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;17;11;3;1;2;25;58;37

Tucson;18;11;5;1;1;24;65;58

Bakersfield;16;9;7;0;0;18;58;51

Stockton;21;10;10;1;0;21;72;87

Colorado;19;9;7;3;0;21;58;65

San Diego;15;7;6;1;1;16;58;58

Ontario;17;7;7;2;1;17;62;73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's result

San Jose 4, Stockton 2

Wednesday's games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Manitoba at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments