Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;7;6;1;0;0;12;25;14

Springfield;6;4;0;0;2;10;28;16

Hartford;9;4;4;1;0;9;28;33

Lehigh Valley;7;4;2;0;1;9;31;29

WB/Scranton;6;4;2;0;0;8;20;16

Bridgeport;7;3;3;1;0;7;20;25

Providence;7;2;4;1;0;5;22;26

Hershey;8;2;5;0;1;5;17;27

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;8;5;2;1;0;11;32;28

Cleveland;8;5;3;0;0;10;25;22

Utica;9;4;5;0;0;8;30;35

Binghamton;8;4;4;0;0;8;21;28

Laval;8;3;4;1;0;7;21;22

Toronto;8;3;4;0;1;7;31;35

Belleville;7;3;4;0;0;6;22;20

Syracuse;5;2;3;0;0;4;14;16

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;8;6;1;1;0;13;32;24

Chicago;7;5;1;0;1;11;31;20

Texas;7;4;1;1;1;10;26;22

Rockford;7;4;2;1;0;9;26;23

Manitoba;6;3;3;0;0;6;16;23

Iowa;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;13

Grand Rapids;6;2;4;0;0;4;16;24

San Antonio;8;1;7;0;0;2;15;27

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;7;5;1;0;1;11;27;16

Colorado;6;4;1;1;0;9;19;15

Tucson;6;4;1;0;1;9;20;18

San Diego;5;3;2;0;0;6;21;20

Stockton;6;2;3;1;0;5;20;31

Ontario;7;1;3;2;1;5;25;36

Bakersfield;5;2;3;0;0;4;17;15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's results

Chicago 6, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Hartford 3

Charlotte 3, Utica 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Thursday's games

No games scheduled

Friday's games

Syracuse at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 9 p.m.

