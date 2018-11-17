Saturday's results

Binghamton 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Hartford 6, Utica 3

Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1

Syracuse 6, Laval 4

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Colorado at Bakersfield, late

Sunday's games

Rochester at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m. 

