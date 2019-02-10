EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;52;32;13;6;1;71;165;146

Bridgeport;52;28;18;4;2;62;160;161

Providence;50;26;17;6;1;59;158;137

Lehigh Valley;50;26;19;3;2;57;166;156

Hershey;49;26;20;0;3;55;130;146

WB/Scranton;50;24;21;4;1;53;160;148

Springfield;51;21;20;6;4;52;170;171

Hartford;51;20;25;3;3;46;144;180

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;48;29;14;3;2;63;160;140

Syracuse;46;29;14;2;1;61;172;121

Toronto;49;25;16;5;3;58;174;170

Utica;51;26;19;4;2;58;165;176

Belleville;52;24;23;2;3;53;166;173

Binghamton;52;23;24;5;0;51;144;175

Cleveland;49;22;21;5;1;50;145;169

Laval;49;19;22;4;4;46;127;145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Grand Rapids;51;28;16;3;4;63;149;144

Iowa;50;27;16;4;3;61;167;144

Chicago;48;27;15;5;1;60;170;139

Rockford;51;23;20;3;5;54;121;141

Milwaukee;51;22;19;9;1;54;134;141

Texas;48;23;20;3;2;51;155;147

San Antonio;48;23;21;4;0;50;128;138

Manitoba;48;22;21;3;2;49;121;146

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;46;28;15;2;1;59;160;125

San Jose;43;26;11;2;4;58;143;113

San Diego;45;25;15;2;3;55;161;150

Tucson;44;24;15;4;1;53;145;136

Colorado;45;23;18;3;1;50;133;143

Stockton;47;19;23;4;1;43;164;189

Ontario;44;15;23;4;2;36;136;183

Saturday's Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Rockford 3

Utica 5, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Stockton 6, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1<

Sunday's Games

Binghamton 4, Cleveland 3, OT

Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, OT

Manitoba 2, Texas 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Providence 4, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments