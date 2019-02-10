EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;52;32;13;6;1;71;165;146
Bridgeport;52;28;18;4;2;62;160;161
Providence;50;26;17;6;1;59;158;137
Lehigh Valley;50;26;19;3;2;57;166;156
Hershey;49;26;20;0;3;55;130;146
WB/Scranton;50;24;21;4;1;53;160;148
Springfield;51;21;20;6;4;52;170;171
Hartford;51;20;25;3;3;46;144;180
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;48;29;14;3;2;63;160;140
Syracuse;46;29;14;2;1;61;172;121
Toronto;49;25;16;5;3;58;174;170
Utica;51;26;19;4;2;58;165;176
Belleville;52;24;23;2;3;53;166;173
Binghamton;52;23;24;5;0;51;144;175
Cleveland;49;22;21;5;1;50;145;169
Laval;49;19;22;4;4;46;127;145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Grand Rapids;51;28;16;3;4;63;149;144
Iowa;50;27;16;4;3;61;167;144
Chicago;48;27;15;5;1;60;170;139
Rockford;51;23;20;3;5;54;121;141
Milwaukee;51;22;19;9;1;54;134;141
Texas;48;23;20;3;2;51;155;147
San Antonio;48;23;21;4;0;50;128;138
Manitoba;48;22;21;3;2;49;121;146
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;46;28;15;2;1;59;160;125
San Jose;43;26;11;2;4;58;143;113
San Diego;45;25;15;2;3;55;161;150
Tucson;44;24;15;4;1;53;145;136
Colorado;45;23;18;3;1;50;133;143
Stockton;47;19;23;4;1;43;164;189
Ontario;44;15;23;4;2;36;136;183
Saturday's Games
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Belleville 6, Laval 3
Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1
Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
Tucson 5, Rockford 3
Utica 5, Rochester 2
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Stockton 6, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1<
Sunday's Games
Binghamton 4, Cleveland 3, OT
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, OT
Manitoba 2, Texas 0
Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2
Providence 4, Syracuse 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 3, OT
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1
Ontario 4, San Jose 3
Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
