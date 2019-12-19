AHL glance for Dec. 20

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;31;19;9;1;2;41;109;79
Hartford;30;16;7;2;5;39;83;81
Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77
WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;79;88
Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85
Charlotte;28;13;12;3;0;29;80;80
Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77
Bridgeport;30;11;15;3;1;26;66;100
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;27;18;5;2;2;40;89;62
Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78
Utica;29;16;10;1;2;35;103;88
Laval;31;15;12;3;1;34;86;93
Belleville;27;16;10;1;0;33;95;88
Syracuse;28;15;11;2;0;32;91;89
Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75
Binghamton;28;9;15;4;0;22;74;98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;30;21;4;3;2;47;105;70
Rockford;27;16;10;0;1;33;79;80
Iowa;29;14;11;2;2;32;79;88
Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90
San Antonio;30;10;12;5;3;28;82;87
Manitoba;31;14;17;0;0;28;87;99
Grand Rapids;29;12;14;1;2;27;87;101
Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63
Stockton;26;17;5;2;2;38;104;83
Ontario;28;13;11;3;1;30;76;95
Colorado;26;13;10;2;1;29;82;78
Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88
San Diego;23;10;11;1;1;22;73;73
San Jose;25;9;14;0;2;20;84;89
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Wednesday's Games
Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2
Charlotte 7, Hartford 1
Utica 4, Belleville 3
Binghamton 2, Rochester 1
Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0
Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1
Manitoba 4, Colorado 10
Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT
Ontario 4, San Jose 3<
Friday's Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.<