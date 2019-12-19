AHL glance for Dec. 20
agate

AHL glance for Dec. 20

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;31;19;9;1;2;41;109;79

Hartford;30;16;7;2;5;39;83;81

Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77

WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;79;88

Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85

Charlotte;28;13;12;3;0;29;80;80

Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77

Bridgeport;30;11;15;3;1;26;66;100

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;27;18;5;2;2;40;89;62

Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78

Utica;29;16;10;1;2;35;103;88

Laval;31;15;12;3;1;34;86;93

Belleville;27;16;10;1;0;33;95;88

Syracuse;28;15;11;2;0;32;91;89

Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75

Binghamton;28;9;15;4;0;22;74;98

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;30;21;4;3;2;47;105;70

Rockford;27;16;10;0;1;33;79;80

Iowa;29;14;11;2;2;32;79;88

Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90

San Antonio;30;10;12;5;3;28;82;87

Manitoba;31;14;17;0;0;28;87;99

Grand Rapids;29;12;14;1;2;27;87;101

Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63

Stockton;26;17;5;2;2;38;104;83

Ontario;28;13;11;3;1;30;76;95

Colorado;26;13;10;2;1;29;82;78

Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88

San Diego;23;10;11;1;1;22;73;73

San Jose;25;9;14;0;2;20;84;89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Rochester 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 10

Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, San Jose 3<

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.<

