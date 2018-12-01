Friday's late results
Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO
San Diego 2, Manitoba 1
Stockton 4, Ontario 2
Saturday's results
Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3
Utica 5, Laval 4
Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3
Hartford 5, Charlotte 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT
Springfield 4, Hershey 2
Binghamton 3, Rochester 0
San Antonio 5, Chicago 3
San Jose at Stockton, late
Iowa at Colorado, late
Manitoba at Bakersfield, late
Sunday's games
Bridgeport at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 4 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 5 p.m.
