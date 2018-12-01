Friday's late results

Colorado 3, Iowa 2, SO

San Diego 2, Manitoba 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Saturday's results

Syracuse 5, Cleveland 3

Utica 5, Laval 4

Toronto 7, WB/Scranton 4

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 3

Hartford 5, Charlotte 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 2

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 0

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Springfield 4, Hershey 2

Binghamton 3, Rochester 0

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3

San Jose at Stockton, late

Iowa at Colorado, late

Manitoba at Bakersfield, late

Sunday's games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 5 p.m. 

