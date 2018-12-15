EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;28;21;6;1;0;43;98;75

Bridgeport;28;16;8;3;1;36;91;90

Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87

WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;87;80

Springfield;26;13;8;2;3;31;95;86

Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83

Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99

Hershey;27;11;14;0;2;24;71;90

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78

Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64

Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89

Utica;29;14;13;1;1;30;94;104

Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107

Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108

Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93

Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81

Iowa;27;14;6;4;3;35;96;76

Grand Rapids;28;15;9;2;2;34;90;90

Texas;26;14;9;2;1;31;101;83

Chicago;26;14;9;2;1;31;100;87

Rockford;28;12;10;2;4;30;64;80

Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92

San Antonio;27;11;15;1;0;23;68;81

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;25;15;7;2;1;33;87;75

Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;22;12;10;0;0;24;74;68

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;22;8;11;1;2;19;72;84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

Laval 4, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO

Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

Binghamton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 6, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield at Stockton, late

Colorado at Ontario, late

San Jose at San Diego, late

Sunday's games

Utica at Charlotte, noon

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 5 p.m. 

