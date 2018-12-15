EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;28;21;6;1;0;43;98;75
Bridgeport;28;16;8;3;1;36;91;90
Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87
WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;87;80
Springfield;26;13;8;2;3;31;95;86
Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83
Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99
Hershey;27;11;14;0;2;24;71;90
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78
Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64
Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89
Utica;29;14;13;1;1;30;94;104
Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107
Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108
Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93
Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81
Iowa;27;14;6;4;3;35;96;76
Grand Rapids;28;15;9;2;2;34;90;90
Texas;26;14;9;2;1;31;101;83
Chicago;26;14;9;2;1;31;100;87
Rockford;28;12;10;2;4;30;64;80
Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92
San Antonio;27;11;15;1;0;23;68;81
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46
Tucson;25;15;7;2;1;33;87;75
Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75
Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99
Bakersfield;22;12;10;0;0;24;74;68
Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92
San Diego;22;8;11;1;2;19;72;84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Laval 4, Syracuse 0
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3
Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4, SO
Rochester 2, Cleveland 1, OT
Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT
Toronto 5, Manitoba 1
Binghamton 3, Belleville 1
Providence 6, Hershey 2
WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield at Stockton, late
Colorado at Ontario, late
San Jose at San Diego, late
Sunday's games
Utica at Charlotte, noon
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 5 p.m.
