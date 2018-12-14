EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;27;20;6;1;0;41;95;73

Bridgeport;27;15;8;3;1;34;86;87

Lehigh Valley;25;15;8;1;1;32;94;82

Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81

WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78

Providence;27;11;11;5;0;27;85;81

Hartford;27;11;13;1;2;25;81;96

Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;26;17;7;2;0;36;87;77

Syracuse;23;15;6;2;0;32;92;60

Utica;29;14;13;1;1;30;94;104

Cleveland;26;13;10;3;0;29;81;87

Toronto;26;11;10;3;2;27;98;106

Belleville;28;12;14;2;0;26;83;90

Binghamton;29;11;15;3;0;25;79;107

Laval;28;10;14;2;2;24;73;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;29;16;9;4;0;36;80;76

Iowa;27;14;6;4;3;35;96;76

Grand Rapids;27;14;9;2;2;32;85;86

Texas;25;13;9;2;1;29;98;81

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Rockford;27;12;10;1;4;29;62;77

Manitoba;26;11;13;2;0;24;64;87

San Antonio;27;11;15;1;0;23;68;81

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;24;15;6;2;1;33;85;71

Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO

Toronto 7, Manitoba 2

Iowa at San Antonio, late

San Diego at Bakersfield, late

Saturday's games

Syracuse at Laval, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.

