EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;27;20;6;1;0;41;95;73
Bridgeport;27;15;8;3;1;34;86;87
Lehigh Valley;25;15;8;1;1;32;94;82
Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81
WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78
Providence;27;11;11;5;0;27;85;81
Hartford;27;11;13;1;2;25;81;96
Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;26;17;7;2;0;36;87;77
Syracuse;23;15;6;2;0;32;92;60
Utica;29;14;13;1;1;30;94;104
Cleveland;26;13;10;3;0;29;81;87
Toronto;26;11;10;3;2;27;98;106
Belleville;28;12;14;2;0;26;83;90
Binghamton;29;11;15;3;0;25;79;107
Laval;28;10;14;2;2;24;73;82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;29;16;9;4;0;36;80;76
Iowa;27;14;6;4;3;35;96;76
Grand Rapids;27;14;9;2;2;32;85;86
Texas;25;13;9;2;1;29;98;81
Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85
Rockford;27;12;10;1;4;29;62;77
Manitoba;26;11;13;2;0;24;64;87
San Antonio;27;11;15;1;0;23;68;81
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46
Tucson;24;15;6;2;1;33;85;71
Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75
Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99
Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65
Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92
San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2, OT
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Utica 5, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 3, Laval 2, SO
Toronto 7, Manitoba 2
Iowa at San Antonio, late
San Diego at Bakersfield, late
Saturday's games
Syracuse at Laval, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.
