AHL for Nov. 26
agate

AHL for Nov. 26

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52

Providence;21;11;7;1;2;25;67;56

WB/Scranton;19;11;6;1;1;24;50;51

Springfield;21;12;9;0;0;24;63;52

Lehigh Valley;19;8;6;1;4;21;49;50

Hershey;20;8;8;2;2;20;50;58

Charlotte;17;7;7;3;0;17;45;50

Bridgeport;21;6;11;3;1;16;38;67

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;18;13;2;2;1;29;69;48

Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48

Laval;21;11;7;3;0;25;60;57

Utica;19;11;7;1;0;23;66;52

Syracuse;18;10;6;2;0;22;60;58

Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48

Belleville;19;10;8;1;0;21;60;68

Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;20;14;3;1;2;31;71;48

Iowa;19;11;4;2;2;26;56;47

San Antonio;20;8;6;4;2;22;61;58

Manitoba;20;10;10;0;0;20;56;57

Grand Rapids;20;9;9;1;1;20;65;70

Rockford;17;9;7;0;1;19;51;56

Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67

Texas;19;4;13;0;2;10;47;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;18;14;4;0;0;28;66;47

Stockton;17;11;3;1;2;25;66;53

Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49

Ontario;18;8;8;2;0;18;45;55

Bakersfield;18;7;8;2;1;17;49;56

San Diego;15;7;8;0;0;14;52;52

San Jose;17;6;10;0;1;13;52;62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1

Providence 6, Hershey 3

Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Toronto 4, Manitoba 1<

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.<

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.<

