AHL for Nov. 21
agate

AHL for Nov. 21

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;18;11;2;0;5;27;49;42

WB/Scranton;17;10;5;1;1;22;46;48

Springfield;18;11;7;0;0;22;55;41

Providence;18;9;7;0;2;20;52;48

Hershey;18;8;6;2;2;20;45;49

Lehigh Valley;16;6;5;1;4;17;40;42

Charlotte;14;6;6;2;0;14;38;42

Bridgeport;18;4;10;3;1;12;32;59

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;15;10;2;2;1;23;59;44

Rochester;16;10;3;1;2;23;54;46

Laval;18;10;6;2;0;22;51;47

Utica;16;10;6;0;0;20;54;39

Syracuse;17;9;6;2;0;20;54;55

Cleveland;17;8;7;1;1;18;51;45

Belleville;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;62

Binghamton;17;6;8;3;0;15;44;53

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;18;12;3;1;2;27;63;46

Iowa;17;9;4;2;2;22;49;43

San Antonio;17;7;5;3;2;19;52;51

Manitoba;17;9;8;0;0;18;51;48

Grand Rapids;17;8;7;1;1;18;59;59

Chicago;19;8;10;1;0;17;46;59

Rockford;15;8;7;0;0;16;42;47

Texas;17;3;12;0;2;8;40;68

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;15;11;4;0;0;22;51;42

Stockton;15;9;3;1;2;21;58;49

Ontario;16;8;6;2;0;18;42;48

Colorado;15;8;7;0;0;16;41;42

Bakersfield;15;7;7;1;0;15;42;45

San Diego;14;7;7;0;0;14;51;48

San Jose;14;5;8;0;1;11;43;48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Sunday's Games

San Jose 7, Tucson 1<

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 5, SO

San Antonio 5, Chicago 3<

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 3, Hartford 1

Binghamton at Utica, late

Laval at Toronto, late

Manitoba at Belleville, late

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, late

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, late

Tucson at San Jose, late<

Thursday's Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.<

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

