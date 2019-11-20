AHL for Nov. 21

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;18;11;2;0;5;27;49;42
WB/Scranton;17;10;5;1;1;22;46;48
Springfield;18;11;7;0;0;22;55;41
Providence;18;9;7;0;2;20;52;48
Hershey;18;8;6;2;2;20;45;49
Lehigh Valley;16;6;5;1;4;17;40;42
Charlotte;14;6;6;2;0;14;38;42
Bridgeport;18;4;10;3;1;12;32;59
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;15;10;2;2;1;23;59;44
Rochester;16;10;3;1;2;23;54;46
Laval;18;10;6;2;0;22;51;47
Utica;16;10;6;0;0;20;54;39
Syracuse;17;9;6;2;0;20;54;55
Cleveland;17;8;7;1;1;18;51;45
Belleville;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;62
Binghamton;17;6;8;3;0;15;44;53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;18;12;3;1;2;27;63;46
Iowa;17;9;4;2;2;22;49;43
San Antonio;17;7;5;3;2;19;52;51
Manitoba;17;9;8;0;0;18;51;48
Grand Rapids;17;8;7;1;1;18;59;59
Chicago;19;8;10;1;0;17;46;59
Rockford;15;8;7;0;0;16;42;47
Texas;17;3;12;0;2;8;40;68
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;15;11;4;0;0;22;51;42
Stockton;15;9;3;1;2;21;58;49
Ontario;16;8;6;2;0;18;42;48
Colorado;15;8;7;0;0;16;41;42
Bakersfield;15;7;7;1;0;15;42;45
San Diego;14;7;7;0;0;14;51;48
San Jose;14;5;8;0;1;11;43;48
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Sunday's Games
San Jose 7, Tucson 1<
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Iowa 5, SO
San Antonio 5, Chicago 3<
Wednesday's Games
Syracuse 3, Hartford 1
Binghamton at Utica, late
Laval at Toronto, late
Manitoba at Belleville, late
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, late
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, late
Tucson at San Jose, late<
Thursday's Games
Stockton at Bakersfield, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.<
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.<