AHL for Nov. 15
agate

AHL for Nov. 15

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33

Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35

WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;40;46

Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40

Hershey;16;7;5;2;2;18;43;45

Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37

Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40

Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Laval;16;9;5;2;0;20;46;42

Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37

Rochester;14;8;3;1;2;19;47;41

Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33

Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38

Syracuse;14;7;5;2;0;16;45;47

Belleville;14;7;6;1;0;15;45;55

Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;15;9;3;1;2;21;48;37

Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33

San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41

Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52

Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48

Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40

Manitoba;15;7;8;0;0;14;44;45

Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33

Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42

Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37

Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39

Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40

San Diego;12;5;7;0;0;10;40;45

San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2<

Wednesday's Games

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.<

