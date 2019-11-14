AHL for Nov. 15

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33
Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35
WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;40;46
Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40
Hershey;16;7;5;2;2;18;43;45
Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37
Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40
Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Laval;16;9;5;2;0;20;46;42
Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37
Rochester;14;8;3;1;2;19;47;41
Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33
Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38
Syracuse;14;7;5;2;0;16;45;47
Belleville;14;7;6;1;0;15;45;55
Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;15;9;3;1;2;21;48;37
Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33
San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41
Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52
Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48
Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40
Manitoba;15;7;8;0;0;14;44;45
Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33
Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42
Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37
Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39
Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40
San Diego;12;5;7;0;0;10;40;45
San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2<
Wednesday's Games
Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3
San Diego 9, San Jose 3<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.<