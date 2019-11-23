You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
AHL for Nov. 24
0 comments
agate

AHL for Nov. 24

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;19;11;3;0;5;27;49;46

WB/Scranton;18;11;5;1;1;24;50;50

Springfield;19;11;8;0;0;22;57;45

Providence;19;10;7;0;2;22;57;48

Lehigh Valley;18;8;5;1;4;21;48;48

Hershey;18;8;6;2;2;20;45;49

Charlotte;16;6;7;3;0;15;44;50

Bridgeport;19;4;11;3;1;12;32;64

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;16;11;2;2;1;25;61;45

Rochester;17;11;3;1;2;25;58;46

Laval;20;11;6;3;0;25;58;53

Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48

Utica;18;10;7;1;0;21;62;50

Syracuse;17;9;6;2;0;20;54;55

Belleville;18;9;8;1;0;19;58;67

Binghamton;19;7;9;3;0;17;52;63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;19;13;3;1;2;29;66;48

Iowa;17;9;4;2;2;22;49;43

San Antonio;19;8;6;3;2;21;59;55

Manitoba;18;10;8;0;0;20;53;49

Grand Rapids;19;9;8;1;1;20;65;65

Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67

Rockford;15;8;7;0;0;16;42;47

Texas;18;3;13;0;2;8;40;72

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;17;13;4;0;0;26;63;45

Stockton;16;10;3;1;2;23;62;52

Colorado;16;9;7;0;0;18;45;43

Ontario;17;8;7;2;0;18;43;52

Bakersfield;16;7;7;2;0;16;45;49

San Diego;14;7;7;0;0;14;51;48

San Jose;16;5;10;0;1;11;46;60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 0

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 0

Rochester 4, Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2

Laval 6, Utica 4

San Antonio 4, Texas 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 1<

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, late

Manitoba at Toronto, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, late

Hartford at Syracuse, late

Hershey at Bridgeport, late

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, late

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, late

Providence at Springfield, late

Rochester at Binghamton, late

Bakersfield at Iowa, late

Rockford at Texas, late

Ontario at Tucson, late

Stockton at San Diego, late

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 3 p.m.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News