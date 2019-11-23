AHL for Nov. 24

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;19;11;3;0;5;27;49;46
WB/Scranton;18;11;5;1;1;24;50;50
Springfield;19;11;8;0;0;22;57;45
Providence;19;10;7;0;2;22;57;48
Lehigh Valley;18;8;5;1;4;21;48;48
Hershey;18;8;6;2;2;20;45;49
Charlotte;16;6;7;3;0;15;44;50
Bridgeport;19;4;11;3;1;12;32;64
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;16;11;2;2;1;25;61;45
Rochester;17;11;3;1;2;25;58;46
Laval;20;11;6;3;0;25;58;53
Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48
Utica;18;10;7;1;0;21;62;50
Syracuse;17;9;6;2;0;20;54;55
Belleville;18;9;8;1;0;19;58;67
Binghamton;19;7;9;3;0;17;52;63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;19;13;3;1;2;29;66;48
Iowa;17;9;4;2;2;22;49;43
San Antonio;19;8;6;3;2;21;59;55
Manitoba;18;10;8;0;0;20;53;49
Grand Rapids;19;9;8;1;1;20;65;65
Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67
Rockford;15;8;7;0;0;16;42;47
Texas;18;3;13;0;2;8;40;72
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;17;13;4;0;0;26;63;45
Stockton;16;10;3;1;2;23;62;52
Colorado;16;9;7;0;0;18;45;43
Ontario;17;8;7;2;0;18;43;52
Bakersfield;16;7;7;2;0;16;45;49
San Diego;14;7;7;0;0;14;51;48
San Jose;16;5;10;0;1;11;46;60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago 0
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT
Providence 5, Bridgeport 0
Rochester 4, Hartford 0
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2
Laval 6, Utica 4
San Antonio 4, Texas 0
Tucson 4, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 1<
Saturday's Games
Utica at Laval, late
Manitoba at Toronto, late
Colorado at San Jose, late
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, late
Hartford at Syracuse, late
Hershey at Bridgeport, late
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, late
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, late
Providence at Springfield, late
Rochester at Binghamton, late
Bakersfield at Iowa, late
Rockford at Texas, late
Ontario at Tucson, late
Stockton at San Diego, late
Sunday's Games
Springfield at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 3 p.m.<