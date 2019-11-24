AHL for Nov. 25

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52
WB/Scranton;19;11;6;1;1;24;50;51
Springfield;20;12;8;0;0;24;62;49
Providence;20;10;7;1;2;23;61;53
Lehigh Valley;19;8;6;1;4;21;49;50
Hershey;19;8;7;2;2;20;47;52
Charlotte;17;7;7;3;0;17;45;50
Bridgeport;20;5;11;3;1;14;35;66
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;17;12;2;2;1;27;65;47
Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48
Laval;21;11;7;3;0;25;60;57
Utica;19;11;7;1;0;23;66;52
Syracuse;18;10;6;2;0;22;60;58
Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48
Belleville;19;10;8;1;0;21;60;68
Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;20;14;3;1;2;31;71;48
Iowa;18;10;4;2;2;24;53;45
San Antonio;19;8;6;3;2;21;59;55
Manitoba;19;10;9;0;0;20;55;53
Grand Rapids;20;9;9;1;1;20;65;70
Rockford;16;8;7;0;1;17;48;54
Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67
Texas;19;4;13;0;2;10;47;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;18;14;4;0;0;28;66;47
Stockton;17;11;3;1;2;25;66;53
Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49
Ontario;18;8;8;2;0;18;45;55
Bakersfield;17;7;8;2;0;16;47;53
San Diego;15;7;8;0;0;14;52;52
San Jose;17;6;10;0;1;13;52;62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago 0
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT
Providence 5, Bridgeport 0
Rochester 4, Hartford 0
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2
Laval 6, Utica 4
San Antonio 4, Texas 0
Tucson 4, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 1<
Saturday's Games
Utica 4, Laval 2
Toronto 4, Manitoba 2
San Jose 6, Colorado 2
Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Hartford 3
Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT
Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2
Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO
Tucson 3, Ontario 2
Stockton 4, San Diego 1<
Sunday's Games
Springfield at Bridgeport, late
Hershey at Providence, late
Bakersfield at Iowa, late
Manitoba at Toronto, late
Rockford at San Antonio, late<
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 7 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.<