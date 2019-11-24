You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
AHL for Nov. 25
0 comments
agate

AHL for Nov. 25

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52

WB/Scranton;19;11;6;1;1;24;50;51

Springfield;20;12;8;0;0;24;62;49

Providence;20;10;7;1;2;23;61;53

Lehigh Valley;19;8;6;1;4;21;49;50

Hershey;19;8;7;2;2;20;47;52

Charlotte;17;7;7;3;0;17;45;50

Bridgeport;20;5;11;3;1;14;35;66

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;17;12;2;2;1;27;65;47

Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48

Laval;21;11;7;3;0;25;60;57

Utica;19;11;7;1;0;23;66;52

Syracuse;18;10;6;2;0;22;60;58

Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48

Belleville;19;10;8;1;0;21;60;68

Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;20;14;3;1;2;31;71;48

Iowa;18;10;4;2;2;24;53;45

San Antonio;19;8;6;3;2;21;59;55

Manitoba;19;10;9;0;0;20;55;53

Grand Rapids;20;9;9;1;1;20;65;70

Rockford;16;8;7;0;1;17;48;54

Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67

Texas;19;4;13;0;2;10;47;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;18;14;4;0;0;28;66;47

Stockton;17;11;3;1;2;25;66;53

Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49

Ontario;18;8;8;2;0;18;45;55

Bakersfield;17;7;8;2;0;16;47;53

San Diego;15;7;8;0;0;14;52;52

San Jose;17;6;10;0;1;13;52;62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 0

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 0

Rochester 4, Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2

Laval 6, Utica 4

San Antonio 4, Texas 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 1<

Saturday's Games

Utica 4, Laval 2

Toronto 4, Manitoba 2

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Hartford 3

Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT

Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2

Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO

Tucson 3, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, San Diego 1<

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, late

Hershey at Providence, late

Bakersfield at Iowa, late

Manitoba at Toronto, late

Rockford at San Antonio, late<

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.<

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News