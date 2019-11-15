You are the owner of this article.
AHL for Nov. 16
agate

AHL for Nov. 16

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33

Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35

WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;40;46

Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40

Hershey;16;7;5;2;2;18;43;45

Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37

Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40

Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Laval;16;9;5;2;0;20;46;42

Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37

Rochester;14;8;3;1;2;19;47;41

Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33

Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38

Syracuse;14;7;5;2;0;16;45;47

Belleville;14;7;6;1;0;15;45;55

Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;15;9;3;1;2;21;48;37

Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33

San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41

Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52

Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48

Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40

Manitoba;15;7;8;0;0;14;44;45

Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33

Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42

Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37

Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39

Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40

San Diego;12;5;7;0;0;10;40;45

San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, late

Charlotte at Hershey, late

Rockford at Grand Rapids, late

Utica at Syracuse, late

Cleveland at Rochester, late

Hartford at Providence, late

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, late

Springfield at WB/Scranton, late

Milwaukee at Laval, late

San Antonio at Manitoba, late

Bakersfield at Colorado, late

San Diego at Ontario, late

Tucson at Stockton, late<

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 9 p.m.<

