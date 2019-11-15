AHL for Nov. 16

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;15;10;1;0;4;24;40;33
Springfield;16;10;6;0;0;20;51;35
WB/Scranton;15;8;5;1;1;18;40;46
Providence;16;8;6;0;2;18;46;40
Hershey;16;7;5;2;2;18;43;45
Lehigh Valley;14;6;3;1;4;17;38;37
Charlotte;12;5;5;2;0;12;34;40
Bridgeport;16;4;9;2;1;11;29;52
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Laval;16;9;5;2;0;20;46;42
Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37
Rochester;14;8;3;1;2;19;47;41
Utica;14;9;5;0;0;18;46;33
Cleveland;15;8;6;0;1;17;47;38
Syracuse;14;7;5;2;0;16;45;47
Belleville;14;7;6;1;0;15;45;55
Binghamton;15;5;7;3;0;13;39;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;15;9;3;1;2;21;48;37
Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33
San Antonio;14;6;4;2;2;16;44;41
Grand Rapids;15;7;6;1;1;16;52;52
Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48
Rockford;13;7;6;0;0;14;35;40
Manitoba;15;7;8;0;0;14;44;45
Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;13;10;3;0;0;20;45;33
Stockton;13;8;2;1;2;19;53;42
Ontario;14;8;4;2;0;18;39;37
Colorado;13;7;6;0;0;14;36;39
Bakersfield;13;6;6;1;0;13;39;40
San Diego;12;5;7;0;0;10;40;45
San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Wednesday's Games
Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3
San Diego 9, San Jose 3<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Belleville, late
Charlotte at Hershey, late
Rockford at Grand Rapids, late
Utica at Syracuse, late
Cleveland at Rochester, late
Hartford at Providence, late
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, late
Springfield at WB/Scranton, late
Milwaukee at Laval, late
San Antonio at Manitoba, late
Bakersfield at Colorado, late
San Diego at Ontario, late
Tucson at Stockton, late<
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport at Laval, 3 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 9 p.m.<