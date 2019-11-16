AHL for Nov. 17

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;16;10;1;0;5;25;43;37
WB/Scranton;16;9;5;1;1;20;44;47
Springfield;17;10;7;0;0;20;52;39
Providence;17;9;6;0;2;20;50;43
Hershey;17;7;6;2;2;18;43;48
Lehigh Valley;15;6;4;1;4;17;39;40
Charlotte;13;6;5;2;0;14;37;40
Bridgeport;17;4;9;3;1;12;32;56
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;15;9;3;1;2;21;50;43
Utica;15;10;5;0;0;20;51;35
Laval;17;9;6;2;0;20;48;47
Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37
Cleveland;16;8;6;1;1;18;49;41
Belleville;15;8;6;1;0;17;49;58
Syracuse;15;7;6;2;0;16;47;52
Binghamton;16;6;7;3;0;15;42;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;16;10;3;1;2;23;53;39
Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33
Grand Rapids;16;8;6;1;1;18;57;54
San Antonio;15;6;4;3;2;17;45;43
Manitoba;16;8;8;0;0;16;46;46
Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48
Rockford;14;7;7;0;0;14;37;45
Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;14;11;3;0;0;22;50;35
Stockton;14;8;3;1;2;19;55;47
Ontario;15;8;5;2;0;18;41;43
Colorado;14;8;6;0;0;16;39;39
Bakersfield;14;6;7;1;0;13;39;43
San Diego;13;6;7;0;0;12;46;47
San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Wednesday's Games
Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3
San Diego 9, San Jose 3<
Friday's Games
Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Charlotte 3, Hershey 0
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Utica 5, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1
Milwaukee 5, Laval 2
Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT
Colorado 3, Bakersfield 0
San Diego 6, Ontario 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2<
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport at Laval, late
Texas at Toronto, late
Charlotte at Hershey, late
Cleveland at Syracuse, late
Grand Rapids at Rockford, late
Milwaukee at Belleville, late
Providence at Hartford, late
Rochester at Utica, late
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, late
Springfield at Binghamton, late
Iowa at Chicago, late
San Jose at Stockton, late
Bakersfield at Colorado, late
Ontario at San Diego, late<
Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 7 p.m.<
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.<