AHL for Nov. 17
agate

AHL for Nov. 17

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;16;10;1;0;5;25;43;37

WB/Scranton;16;9;5;1;1;20;44;47

Springfield;17;10;7;0;0;20;52;39

Providence;17;9;6;0;2;20;50;43

Hershey;17;7;6;2;2;18;43;48

Lehigh Valley;15;6;4;1;4;17;39;40

Charlotte;13;6;5;2;0;14;37;40

Bridgeport;17;4;9;3;1;12;32;56

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;15;9;3;1;2;21;50;43

Utica;15;10;5;0;0;20;51;35

Laval;17;9;6;2;0;20;48;47

Toronto;13;8;2;2;1;19;47;37

Cleveland;16;8;6;1;1;18;49;41

Belleville;15;8;6;1;0;17;49;58

Syracuse;15;7;6;2;0;16;47;52

Binghamton;16;6;7;3;0;15;42;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;16;10;3;1;2;23;53;39

Iowa;14;8;3;2;1;19;38;33

Grand Rapids;16;8;6;1;1;18;57;54

San Antonio;15;6;4;3;2;17;45;43

Manitoba;16;8;8;0;0;16;46;46

Chicago;16;7;8;1;0;15;39;48

Rockford;14;7;7;0;0;14;37;45

Texas;15;3;10;0;2;8;33;56

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;14;11;3;0;0;22;50;35

Stockton;14;8;3;1;2;19;55;47

Ontario;15;8;5;2;0;18;41;43

Colorado;14;8;6;0;0;16;39;39

Bakersfield;14;6;7;1;0;13;39;43

San Diego;13;6;7;0;0;12;46;47

San Jose;12;4;7;0;1;9;34;44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3<

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 0

San Diego 6, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2<

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, late

Texas at Toronto, late

Charlotte at Hershey, late

Cleveland at Syracuse, late

Grand Rapids at Rockford, late

Milwaukee at Belleville, late

Providence at Hartford, late

Rochester at Utica, late

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, late

Springfield at Binghamton, late

Iowa at Chicago, late

San Jose at Stockton, late

Bakersfield at Colorado, late

Ontario at San Diego, late<

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 7 p.m.<

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.<

