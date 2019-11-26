AHL for Nov. 27

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;20;11;4;0;5;27;52;52
Providence;21;11;7;1;2;25;67;56
WB/Scranton;19;11;6;1;1;24;50;51
Springfield;21;12;9;0;0;24;63;52
Lehigh Valley;19;8;6;1;4;21;49;50
Hershey;20;8;8;2;2;20;50;58
Charlotte;17;7;7;3;0;17;45;50
Bridgeport;21;6;11;3;1;16;38;67
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;18;13;2;2;1;29;69;48
Rochester;18;12;3;1;2;27;62;48
Laval;21;11;7;3;0;25;60;57
Utica;19;11;7;1;0;23;66;52
Syracuse;18;10;6;2;0;22;60;58
Cleveland;19;10;7;1;1;22;59;48
Belleville;19;10;8;1;0;21;60;68
Binghamton;20;7;10;3;0;17;54;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;20;14;3;1;2;31;71;48
Iowa;19;11;4;2;2;26;56;47
San Antonio;20;8;6;4;2;22;61;58
Manitoba;20;10;10;0;0;20;56;57
Grand Rapids;20;9;9;1;1;20;65;70
Rockford;17;9;7;0;1;19;51;56
Chicago;21;8;12;1;0;17;49;67
Texas;19;4;13;0;2;10;47;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;18;14;4;0;0;28;66;47
Stockton;17;11;3;1;2;25;66;53
Colorado;17;9;8;0;0;18;47;49
Ontario;18;8;8;2;0;18;45;55
Bakersfield;18;7;8;2;1;17;49;56
San Diego;15;7;8;0;0;14;52;52
San Jose;17;6;10;0;1;13;52;62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Hartford 3
Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT
Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2
Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO
Tucson 3, Ontario 2
Stockton 4, San Diego 1<
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1
Providence 6, Hershey 3
Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Toronto 4, Manitoba 1<
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, late
Iowa at Texas, late
Rockford at San Antonio, late<
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.<
Friday's Games
Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.<