Wednesday's results

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Rochester 3, Utica 0

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 3

Ontario at Colorado, late

San Diego at Bakersfield, late

Thursday's games

No games scheduled

Friday's games

Hartford at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments