Wednesday's results
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Hershey 5, Springfield 3
Rochester 3, Utica 0
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Syracuse 4, Laval 2
Manitoba 4, Texas 3
Ontario at Colorado, late
San Diego at Bakersfield, late
Thursday's games
No games scheduled
Friday's games
Hartford at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
