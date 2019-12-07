AHL for Dec. 8

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;25;15;7;1;2;33;88;65
Hartford;23;12;4;2;5;31;61;60
WB/Scranton;23;13;7;2;1;29;69;65
Springfield;26;14;12;0;0;28;77;68
Lehigh Valley;24;10;9;1;4;25;61;67
Hershey;24;10;9;2;3;25;63;72
Bridgeport;25;9;12;3;1;22;52;79
Charlotte;23;9;11;3;0;21;57;68
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;22;15;3;2;2;34;75;53
Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61
Laval;26;13;10;3;0;29;75;77
Utica;23;13;8;1;1;28;81;66
Belleville;23;13;9;1;0;27;76;80
Syracuse;23;12;9;2;0;26;73;76
Cleveland;24;12;10;1;1;26;74;62
Binghamton;23;7;12;4;0;18;61;83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;25;18;4;1;2;39;91;61
Iowa;24;12;8;2;2;28;67;72
Rockford;22;13;8;0;1;27;66;65
San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68
Manitoba;25;13;12;0;0;26;71;72
Chicago;26;10;14;2;0;22;64;81
Grand Rapids;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;89
Texas;24;8;13;1;2;19;68;90
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60
Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70
Ontario;23;10;11;2;0;22;58;78
Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;20;8;11;0;1;17;67;70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO
Cleveland 6, Belleville 2
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1, SO
Syracuse 5, Laval 2
Hartford 5, Springfield 2
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 6, Binghamton 2
Rochester 4, Charlotte 0
Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3
Manitoba 3, Chicago 1
Milwaukee 7, Iowa 1
San Jose 9, Ontario 2<
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Toronto, late
Binghamton at Hartford, late
Bridgeport at Syracuse, late
Chicago at Manitoba, late
Cleveland at Belleville, late
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, late
Milwaukee at Rockford, late
Charlotte at Rochester, late
Laval at Springfield, late
Texas at WB/Scranton, late
Utica at Providence, late
Tucson at Iowa, late
Bakersfield at Stockton, late
San Jose at Ontario, late
Colorado at San Diego, late<
Sunday's Games
Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 4 p.m.<
Monday's Games
Utica at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.<