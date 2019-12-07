AHL for Dec. 8
0 comments
agate

AHL for Dec. 8

  • 0

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;25;15;7;1;2;33;88;65

Hartford;23;12;4;2;5;31;61;60

WB/Scranton;23;13;7;2;1;29;69;65

Springfield;26;14;12;0;0;28;77;68

Lehigh Valley;24;10;9;1;4;25;61;67

Hershey;24;10;9;2;3;25;63;72

Bridgeport;25;9;12;3;1;22;52;79

Charlotte;23;9;11;3;0;21;57;68

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;22;15;3;2;2;34;75;53

Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61

Laval;26;13;10;3;0;29;75;77

Utica;23;13;8;1;1;28;81;66

Belleville;23;13;9;1;0;27;76;80

Syracuse;23;12;9;2;0;26;73;76

Cleveland;24;12;10;1;1;26;74;62

Binghamton;23;7;12;4;0;18;61;83

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;25;18;4;1;2;39;91;61

Iowa;24;12;8;2;2;28;67;72

Rockford;22;13;8;0;1;27;66;65

San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68

Manitoba;25;13;12;0;0;26;71;72

Chicago;26;10;14;2;0;22;64;81

Grand Rapids;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;89

Texas;24;8;13;1;2;19;68;90

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60

Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70

Ontario;23;10;11;2;0;22;58;78

Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;20;8;11;0;1;17;67;70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1, SO

Syracuse 5, Laval 2

Hartford 5, Springfield 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Binghamton 2

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Milwaukee 7, Iowa 1

San Jose 9, Ontario 2<

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Toronto, late

Binghamton at Hartford, late

Bridgeport at Syracuse, late

Chicago at Manitoba, late

Cleveland at Belleville, late

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, late

Milwaukee at Rockford, late

Charlotte at Rochester, late

Laval at Springfield, late

Texas at WB/Scranton, late

Utica at Providence, late

Tucson at Iowa, late

Bakersfield at Stockton, late

San Jose at Ontario, late

Colorado at San Diego, late<

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 4 p.m.<

Monday's Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 6 p.m.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News